Four people killed in a head-on crash in Ottawa County.

by: Jessica Djukic

OTTAWA COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Ottawa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the two vehicle crash happened just before 8:45 P.M. on US 69 near North South 630 road.

Authorities say 30-year-old Charlsee Eberly from Miami was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix and the second driver 28-year-old Kaitylyn Kibel from Quapaw was driving a Nissan Rogue with five children on board.

Investigators say Eberly, Kibel, and one child died in the crash — another child was transported to a hospital in Joplin where they later died.

Three children were transported to a Joplin hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

