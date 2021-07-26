MAYES COUNTY — Four more local suspects are charged with interfering in a Northeast Oklahoma murder investigation.

The US Attorney’s Office indicted 27-year-old Tre Ackerson, 28-year-old Lane Bronson, 33-year-old Jacob Scribner, and 46-year-old Kimberly Grissom.

They are facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and death of Jolene Campbell, who is a member of the Osage Nation.

Her remains were discovered last summer in Mayes County.

Ackerson and Bronson are in custody and federal authorities are searching for Scribner and Grissom.

So far, eleven people from the Joplin area are facing charges.

Authorities say the suspects were involved in the kidnapping and death of Campbell, or with threatening witnesses and concealing evidence.