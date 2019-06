OKLAHOMA— 17 tribes in Oklahoma will split over $13 million from the HUD Indian Community Development Block Grant. HUD housing grants will support new construction or infrastructure to support additional housing.

The HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, says these grants will generate other investments from the public and private sources to create economic opportunities.

The tribes benefiting locally from the grant are the Cherokee, Shawnee, Peoria and Quapaw tribes, who will each receive $800,000.