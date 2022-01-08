Four-lane expressway project begins in Cherokee County

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Road expansion is underway in Cherokee County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is creating a four-lane expressway along U-S 166.

The project will be constructed between the highways junctions with U-S 400 and K-26.

There will also be interchanges constructed at each of the junctions.

Traffic is not expected to be impacted during the early phase of the project, which includes equipment staging, clearing and bridgework.

KDOT will provide traffic updates over the course of the project which is anticipated to be completed by May 2024.