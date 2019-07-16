Four injured in boat explosion at Table Rock Lake

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KNWA) — Four people were injured in boat explosion that happened Saturday, July 13, at Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake.

The extent of their injuries remained unclear Monday, July 15.

Employees at the marina said they noticed there were issues with the boat before it exploded. They had pulled in to the marina for fuel and began having boat issues.

Mechanic Jerry Hunt said there are several reasons why a boat may explode.

Hunt said one reason is, “Fuel vapors are heavier than air, so they’ll accumulate down in the engine compartment.”

He also explained using the boat’s bilge blower can curtail chances of this from happening. He said he recommends running the blower for about 30 seconds after fueling.

Keeping up with routine maintenance also curtails chances of explosions.