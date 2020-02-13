Four finalists chosen for Joplin City Manager

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has narrowed its selection for City Manager down to four candidates with a “Public Meet and Greet” session scheduled.

The four finalists for the position are:

Darin Chappell from Chillicothe, Mo.

Nick Edwards from Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Shawn Henessee from Clark County, Wash.

Leonard Sossamon, Hernando County, Fla.

A Public Meet and Greet will be held at 11:10 A.M. in the Council Chambers on February 24th.

The new City Manager decision comes after the resignation of former City Manger, Sam Anselm back in March of 2019.

Dan Pekarek, Director of Joplin’s Health Department has served as interim City Manager since Anselm’s resignation.

Below is a Bio Sheet for each candidate vying for the City Manager position.

Joplin City Manager Candidates – Bio Sheet

Darin Chappell

2017- Present –City Administrator for the City of Chillicothe, MO.

2012 – 2017 – City Administrator for the City of Bolivar, MO.

2011 – 2012 – City Administrator for the City of Seymour, MO.

2005-2010 – Senior Analyst for the Missouri Local Government Program; Springfield, MO.

Master of Public Administration, Missouri State University

Bachelor of Science in Political Science (summa cum laude) Southwest Missouri State University

United States Navy and Army Reserves (1986- 1994)

Nick Edwards

2010 – 2019 – Lee’s Summit, MO

Assistant City Manager (2017 – 2019)

Director of Administration (2015 – 2017)

Assistant to the City Manager (2014- 2015)

Management Analyst (2011 – 2014)

Public Works Management Analyst (2010 – 2011)

Master of Public Administration, Missouri State University

Bachelor of Science in Political Science, Southwest Missouri State University

ICMA member

United States Marine Corps (1999 – 2003)

Shawn Henessee

2018 – Present – County Administrator for Clark County, WA

2017 – 2018 – City Administrator for Pleasant Hill, MO

2015 – 2017 – County Administrator for Marinette County, WI

2002 – 2015 – Assistant Director, Jackson County, MO

Juris Doctor, University of Missouri-Kansas City

MA – Political Science, University of Kansas

BA – Political Science, Wichita State

Leonard Sossamon