Four finalists chosen for Joplin City Manager

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has narrowed its selection for City Manager down to four candidates with a “Public Meet and Greet” session scheduled.
The four finalists for the position are:
- Darin Chappell from Chillicothe, Mo.
- Nick Edwards from Lee’s Summit, Mo.
- Shawn Henessee from Clark County, Wash.
- Leonard Sossamon, Hernando County, Fla.
A Public Meet and Greet will be held at 11:10 A.M. in the Council Chambers on February 24th.
The new City Manager decision comes after the resignation of former City Manger, Sam Anselm back in March of 2019.
Dan Pekarek, Director of Joplin’s Health Department has served as interim City Manager since Anselm’s resignation.
Below is a Bio Sheet for each candidate vying for the City Manager position.
Joplin City Manager Candidates – Bio Sheet
Darin Chappell
- 2017- Present –City Administrator for the City of Chillicothe, MO.
- 2012 – 2017 – City Administrator for the City of Bolivar, MO.
- 2011 – 2012 – City Administrator for the City of Seymour, MO.
- 2005-2010 – Senior Analyst for the Missouri Local Government Program; Springfield, MO.
- Master of Public Administration, Missouri State University
- Bachelor of Science in Political Science (summa cum laude) Southwest Missouri State University
- United States Navy and Army Reserves (1986- 1994)
Nick Edwards
- 2010 – 2019 – Lee’s Summit, MO
- Assistant City Manager (2017 – 2019)
- Director of Administration (2015 – 2017)
- Assistant to the City Manager (2014- 2015)
- Management Analyst (2011 – 2014)
- Public Works Management Analyst (2010 – 2011)
- Master of Public Administration, Missouri State University
- Bachelor of Science in Political Science, Southwest Missouri State University
- ICMA member
- United States Marine Corps (1999 – 2003)
Shawn Henessee
- 2018 – Present – County Administrator for Clark County, WA
- 2017 – 2018 – City Administrator for Pleasant Hill, MO
- 2015 – 2017 – County Administrator for Marinette County, WI
- 2002 – 2015 – Assistant Director, Jackson County, MO
- Juris Doctor, University of Missouri-Kansas City
- MA – Political Science, University of Kansas
- BA – Political Science, Wichita State
Leonard Sossamon
- 2012 – 2019 – County Administrator for Hernando County, FL
- 2006 – 2012 – Consultant, Jordan Brown Management Corporation/Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Development Group
- 2004 – 2006 – County Administrator for Newberry, SC
- 1998 – 2003 – Founder, Hunter & Brown, Inc. (a downtown redevelopment company)
- 1985 – 1998 – City Manager of Concord, NC
- 1980 – 1985 – Planning and Community Development Director, Concord, NC
- MA – Urban Geography, emphasis on city/county planning and economic development, University of North Carolina-Charlotte
- BA – Political Science, University of North Carolina-Charlotte