Four-day school week trend continues to grow across Missouri schools

More and more Missouri schools are moving to the four-day school week.

The Department of Education and Secondary Education reports 28 school districts switched to the abbreviated schedule this fall. That’s on top of the more than 30 districts who switched from 2010 to 2018.

Educators say the change has both pro’s and con’s – but point out that it can help attract new teachers.

“When we talk about teacher shortages, that’s definitely something that we do want to accommodate — it’s almost a compensation,” explained Melissa Massey with the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence.

There are now six school districts in Southwest Missouri that have adopted the four-day week, including Verona, which started just last month.