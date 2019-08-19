Four children removed from “unsanitary and potentially dangerous” Riverton home

RIVERTON, Kan. — Two people are arrested and four children are removed from an “unsanitary and potentially dangerous” Riverton home.

Cherokee County Press Release:

As part of an investigation into suspected criminal activity, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 6924 SE 72nd Terrace in Riverton on Monday afternoon.

During the course of the search, investigators discovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with a pit bull.

Arrested at the scene were 38-year-old Donald Ray Skinner and 28-year-old Kimberly Vanauker. Both suspects were taken into custody on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Marijuana, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Four Counts of Aggravated Child Endangerment, Animal Neglect and Harboring a Pit Bull.

Both suspects are being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $16,500.00 bond each.

“I’m very appreciative of the efforts by our deputies and investigators as well as those with the Kansas Department of Children and Families, who worked to remove four children, all under the age of 8, from unsanitary and potentially dangerous home conditions today,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office