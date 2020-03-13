Four Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Missouri

The state of Missouri now has four confirmed cases of the Coronavirus as the governor declares a state of emergency.

Governor Mike Parson wants to make it clear this is not to cause panic or influence local schools.



The declaration is solely to give more flexibility to state agencies and free up seven million dollars in state funding.

The governor says local schools considering closing school should contact local health departments.



As of today, 94 people have been tested for covid-19, a total of 4 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. Governor Parson didn’t provide more information about where the patients were or their condition.

Missouri will expand it’s covid-19 testing capabilities with Missouri University and Washington University labs.