Four Carthage residents inducted into the Hall of Heroes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four Carthage residents are joining the ranks in the Hall of Carthage Heroes.

The men are being recognized for their unique contributions to the city.

“I think the hall of heroes is part of the historical importance to Carthage.” said Bill Putnam Jr., Hall of Carthage Heroes double Inductee.

Saturday morning four people were inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes.

Bill Putnam Jr., Robert W. Stanfield Sr., Vincent Tripplett and Gregory Kyte are now a part of the legacy inside the Fair Acres Family YMCA.

“I appreciate the whole city of Carthage. My wife and family for supporting me over the years without them I wouldn’t be here today,” said Gregory Kyte, Multi-Sport Athlete.

“I really believe the rent we pay for the space we occupy on the earth is public service. And that everybody has an obligation to make their community a better place to live,” said Putnam Jr.

Today Putnam Jr. received a special honor.

He is the first person to be nominated for the Citizen of Distinction award and an Athletic award and being inducted for both.

“Even though I’ve been involved in the Hall of Heroes for a long time I never thought about it happening to me and I never thought it would happen twice at the same time. So that was a big surprise,” said Putnam Jr.

Two inductees were honored posthumously.

Stanfield Sr. created the Maple Leaf Festival and Parade.

Tripplett was a Youth Sports Champion and Coach.

His twin daughters accepted his award.

The wall is honoring the past, present and hopefully inspiring future heroes.

“I think its really neat the younger generation is walking down these halls. And I hope they are stopping to read about these individuals and think gosh that’s really cool. I didn’t know that person lived in Carthage or I didn’t know that person did that or I want to be like this guy. Hopefully people are stopping to learn more and read and be inspired.” said Heather Collier, Hall of Carthage Heroes Chairperson.