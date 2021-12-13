Four candidates eye Delaware County Commissioner spot

JAY, Okla. – Four candidates are vying to fill the seat of Delaware County Commissioner for District 3 vacated due to the death of Commissioner Martin Kirk.

The four candidates are:

• Roger Gatewood (R)

• Blake Bugs Stanley Jr. (R)

• Charlie Smith (D)

• David Beck (R)

A special primary is set for Feb. 8 and a Special General Election between Smith and the top Republican candidate is set for April 5, the Delaware County Election Board confirmed.

Kirk was Delaware County Commissioner for District No. 3 for the past seven years.