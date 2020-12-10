Founding member of Crowder Colleges passes away

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A founding member of Crowder College has died.

James B. Tatum died yesterday in Pineville at the age of 95 years old.

In addition to being a founding member of the college, he was the President of the Board of Trustees for more than 50 years. He served in the military, as a businessman in the community, and was an advocate for continued education.

Current Crowder College President Dr. Glenn Coltharp called him a cornerstone at the school, saying, “His efforts built a foundation for what Crowder College is today. For this, the institution will be forever grateful for this true servant leader and his giant heart!”

His funeral and burial will be Thursday and Friday in Anderson.