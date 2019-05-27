Fostering Hope spreads information about fostering children

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - One organization is educating the community on how they can make a difference in a child's life as a foster care parent.

The month of May is National Foster Awareness Month, so the Rooted Church Family invited Fostering Hope to share about the services they offer.

The organization works with Jasper County children but have recently expanded their reach to Barton, Dade, and Cedar counties.

Jenny Worrall of Foster Hope says it's easy to be overwhelmed with kids you take in while trying to form a bond.

She says meeting like this show the support foster parents have within the community.

Worrall says, "We have two caring closets where foster parents can come and get physical items the kids might need. Like clothing and shoes and toiletries and that sort of thing."

Worrall says if someone is interested in becoming a foster parent, contact the Jasper County Children's Division.

Requirements to meet to adopt include completing a background check and a walk through of your home.

You must also take a 27 hour fostering parent class.

