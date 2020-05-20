Forum to host Joplin council candidates with one week remaining before election

JOPLIN, Mo.— An upcoming forum is looking to give residents another chance to hear from candidates looking to fill five seats on the Joplin City Council.

Tuesday, May 26, the City of Joplin will host a forum featuring another round of discussion with the eleven candidates running for council. The event will be held in council chambers in the fifth floor of city hall. It starts at 6 pm.

The public is invited to attend, but seating will be limited due to social distancing. The event will also be live streamed by Missouri Southern’s KCGS and on the City of Joplin website.

OneJoplin hosted a similar event in February, inviting candidates to share their intentions and interests with the public.

We sat down with each candidate and got to know their interests and what they would do if elected to office. Learn more about them here.

