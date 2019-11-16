Forum encourages employers to think outside the box

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you use the word apprenticeship, most of us think of the construction industry.

But these days, that’s not always the case.

The 3rd annual Southwest Missouri Apprenticeship Forum was held in Joplin today.

One of the goals of the event is to encourage employers to think outside the box when it comes to filling job openings.

Mercy Hospital Human Resources Director Tracy Roberts came to same event last year and ended up starting their own apprenticeship in the area of patient care associate.

“We had a high turn over in that position, we were able to hire eight individuals, all at one time, which is great for a hard to fill position and they’re all still there working a few weeks later so it’s been a really good partnership,” said Roberts

She says students learn about their occupation in the classroom during the day and go out onto the floor in the afternoon.