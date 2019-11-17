Fort Smith woman sentenced to 33 years for murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fort Smith woman convicted of killing her boyfriend was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Friday.

Christina McKee was convicted of murder in the first degree for shooting and killing Shawn Sewell in Van Buren last year.

Crawford County deputies say McKee fatally shot Sewell outside his place of employment, the Highway 64 Truck and Trailer Repair shop, on October 2, 2018.

McKee was sentenced to 33 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for murder and an additional six years for aggravated assault. She will need to serve at least 70 percent of the sentence before she’s up for parole.

Sewell’s family approved the 33 year sentence because Sewell was 33 years old at the time of his death.