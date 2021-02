FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Members of one Southeast Kansas community will soon have a chance to find a career.

The Timken Company will hold two job fairs at its Fort Scott facility next week. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 11th – and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 13th. Multiple teams will be hiring for positions within the company – including management, supervising and human resources.

Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required to attend.