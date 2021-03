FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The first in a series of downtown beautification days will soon happen in Fort Scott.

Its Downtown Chamber Committee will host the Downtown Spring Clean on Friday, April 16th. Groups throughout the community work on a number of projects – from debris clean-up, window washing – even painting art on crosswalks.

The committee is also open to ideas from the community. For that, residents can contact Bailey Lyons at 620-224-7795.