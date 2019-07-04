Fort Scott teens spend the summer helping the community

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Some Fort Scott teens are spending their summer break doing service work.

The Fort Scott Teen Summer Reading Group held a service project at the Keyhole Wednesday, which is a youth community center. Members cleaned up the grounds, washed windows, and sanitized chairs and tables. Since teens added the service projects to the agenda three years ago, library staff say they are proud of the young people in the community.

“I’m very proud of them. They are a great group of kids and I think they’re searching for a meaning and a chance to do something that makes a difference in this world and the fact that they get to do it for their own community is extra awesome.” Valetta Cannon, Fort Scott Library Youth Librarian

The Teen Summer Reading Program is always looking for new volunteer opportunities.

If you or someone you know has a great opportunity for the group, contact them by calling (620) 223-2882.