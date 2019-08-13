Fort Scott sewer rate increase cancelled

Property owners on Lake Fort Scott will not see a sewer rate increase, originally proposed by city leaders.

City administration never specified what triggered interest in the increase, but say that at this time, residents have nothing to worry about.

According to city ordinances, Fort Scott is not allowed to raise one part of town’s sewer rate without raising everyone’s. And, the Director of Finance and Codes, Rhonda Dunn, says, if they were to do so, a decision would have to be made at the beginning of their fiscal year which starts in January.

The rate increase proposal did receive some criticism from area residents. There is no word at this time if city leaders are considering changing the rates in 2020.