FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Last night the Fort Scott School District approved their new quarantine guidelines.

Students and staff will now be able to return to classes after 7 days of quarantine with a negative test result. If no symptoms are present during 10 days of quarantine, people may return without a test. A new start date for the Spring semester was also approved.

School will now resume for students on January 5th, instead of the 4th.