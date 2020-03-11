Fort Scott School District approves bond refinance

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott Unified School District has approved a bond refinance.

In a seven to zero vote, the school board approved a resolution to refinance a portion of The Outstanding Series 2014 General Obligation Bonds.

The school board started looking at their bond options back in September and when market rates went down this month, there was an opportunity to refinance.

The decision would allow them to take advantage of lower interest rates which would allow them to pay off the bonds earlier and a huge savings for the community.

Gina Shelton, Business Manager, Fort Scott Unified School District, said, “We will actually save $5,792,515.15 because we like the pennies. But essentially what that will mean for us is that, we will pay that bond off 5 years earlier. In doing so, it gives us a lot of options as a community.”

Shelton says this could translate into money repaid to taxpayers or less money coming out of the district’s budgets, but they won’t know until after the bond is paid off.

The bonds were passed in 2014 for upgrades throughout the district.