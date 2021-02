FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A special election is coming up for residents in Fort Scott.

The city’s sales tax is up for renewal. Fort Scott’s current sales tax is .5%. If passed, it’ll stay the same and the city commission has agreed to use 90% of the money made from the tax on street maintenance. Voting will take place at the Bourbon County Courthouse on March 2nd.

Advanced voting is available and will begin a week from Monday – February 22nd.