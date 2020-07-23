Fort Scott residents concerned about amount City Attorney is being paid

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott residents are concerned about how much the city pays one of its employees.

City Attorney Jeff Deane is being paid much more than the previous law firm that was representing Fort Scott.

City commissioners say Farmer Law Firm was being paid an estimated $52,000 to represent Fort Scott.

Deane, who work for Lauber Law Firm, is being paid around $91,000.

Lauber Law Firm is a Missouri based firm, specializing in representing city governments.

We did reach out to City Manager Dave Martin for clarification–he said he would not comment.