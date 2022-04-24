FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNF) – Fort Scott gets transformed back to the 1860’s.

This weekend was the “39th Annual Civil War Encampment Weekend” at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.

A surgery demonstration was held at the historic hospital on the grounds.

Small arms demonstrations were performed as attendees learned about different firing techniques, while the canons were brought out for artillery demonstrations.

A quartermaster showed people about the different kinds of food that was served over 150 years ago

“If I hand the kids a book, they might read it, they’ll probably just stand on it or throw it at their brother or sister. But, if we have things personal, interactive where they can see, hear, and touch stuff, it makes it go into their brain better, and they learn it,” said Josh Sherwood, Fort Scott National Historic Site Intern.

Traditional lawn games were also part of the event for kids who visited the fort Sunday.

Sherwood explains kids back then had to stay behind the barracks and those games are what kept them occupied.