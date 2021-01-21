Fort Scott names new City Manager

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas community announces a new city manager.

Jeremy Frazier has been named City Manager for the city of Fort Scott. City commissioners say Frazier brings over a decade of public sector experience, most recently as Assistant City Manager of El Reno, Oklahoma. Frazier has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Oklahoma, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

He will begin his new post February 1st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories