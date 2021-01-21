Fort Scott names new City Manager

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas community announces a new city manager.

Jeremy Frazier has been named City Manager for the city of Fort Scott. City commissioners say Frazier brings over a decade of public sector experience, most recently as Assistant City Manager of El Reno, Oklahoma. Frazier has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Oklahoma, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

He will begin his new post February 1st.