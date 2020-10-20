Fort Scott looking to change dog ordinance

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott is looking to change the verbiage on an ordinance regarding dogs. At the last city commissioners meeting, a resident voiced her concerns on the area’s pit bull laws—saying it should be changed to a vicious dogs ordinance.

Commissioners believed the ordinance should be changed to reflect that not all pit bull are vicious. Under a new proposed ordinance, animal control would be allowed to step in if they deemed any dog dangerous.

Kevin Allen, City Commissioner, Fort Scott, said, “There’s things in there that say if an animal patrol officer has been called a certain number of times, that dog will be confiscated and taken care of, if it’s attacked someone, there’s procedures to handle it.”

The new ordinance is set to be presented at Tuesday night's city commission meeting.