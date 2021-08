FORT SCOTT, KS – Fort Scott City Officials are putting the focus on downtown beautification.

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Downtown Spring Clean a week from Friday.

The event was originally planned to take place in April, but rain postponed it, along with the make-up date.

Next week, volunteers will paint curbs, clean up trash and debris and other projects.

Those interested in helping can call 620-224-7795.