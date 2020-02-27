Fort Scott hosts economic and fiscal health workshop

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A unique program hoping to boost economic development is coming to Fort Scott.

Representatives from Smart Growth America were in Fort Scott Wednesday for an economic and fiscal health workshop to help members of the community create a plan to have a more thriving community.

Attendees included County Commissioners, the Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, and law enforcement.

The goal of the workshop is to assist local leaders in evaluating its current economic development plans and projects and look at ways to save the local government money, increase tax revenue, attract new businesses, and more.

John Robert Smith, Senior Policy Advisor, Smart Growth America, said, “They have the bones for a very successful community. It has been a thriving community, it can be again but it’s a matter of choice and some of the choices will take some political courage and some corporate courage to carry out.”

Smart Growth America is the organization responsible for helping bring Block 22 to Pittsburg.

The community team will create specific changes to current strategies and identify the next steps in planning for fiscal and economic health that makes sense for the Fort Scott Community.