FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott citizens voted in a special election Tuesday to update a city ordinance.

Charter Ordinance 37 aims to help with the transfer of funds from the sewer and storm sewer funds to city departments. If passed this will help streamline the process and help departments involved receive reimbursements for working on city wide utility projects.

Members of the community began voting at their general polling stations at 7 a.m., the polls closed at 7 p.m.