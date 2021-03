FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A special election is underway in Fort Scott over the renewal of an existing sales tax.

If passed, the half-percent sales tax will remain at citywide retailers. It was originally going to be used to help fund an aquatic center. City officials, now intend to use 90% of the tax to help finance street improvements, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

The other 10% would be used for parks and community facilities. Polls close at 7 p.m.