Fort Scott Historical Site Celebrates Independence Day

FORT SCOTT, Ks.,–The Fort Scott Historic Site is celebrating the Fourth of July a little bit differently.



As a part of their weekend long Fourth of July celebration, the site is hosting interactive events to give attendees an understanding of the history of the United States.

Today’s activities included frontier cooking demonstrations, games and mock weapon drills.

In addition to having fun, park staff hope everyone who comes out understands the importance of knowing about their past.

Barack Geertsen, Park Ranger says, “We also hope they walk away with a better appreciation of the history of the site and how important it is to preserve these kinds of sites.”



The event will conclude tomorrow with guided tours through the site grounds and a lesson in detailing the role america played in wars.