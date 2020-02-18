Fort Scott Historic Site celebrates Great Backyard Bird Count

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Nature lovers in Fort Scott participate in a national event to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations.

The Fort Scott National Historic Site hosted a free guided walk Monday to celebrate the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Bird lovers went out on a one-mile walk and two-hour bird watching tour.

The national event started back in 1998, and it’s led by Cornell University and the National Audubon Society.

Between February 14th and 17th, participants from all over the world are asked to count birds for at least 15 minutes and record their findings online.

Abby Schauer, Park Guide, Fort Scott National Historic Site, said, “We saw lots of Robins this morning, Starlings, a highlight was probably the American Kestrel. We saw 14 different species so several different kinds of birds. It was an exciting morning.”

Schauer says this is the site’s first time participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

She also says they hope to provide more guided bird-watching tours in the future.