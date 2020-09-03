Fort Scott High School student coming closer to completing 2 year project

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Fort Scott High School student is one step closer to completing an extensive 2 year project that will benefit students for years to come.

Ella Beth, Fort Scott High School Student, said, “This is Fort Scott High School’s courtyard. It is used to be used for pep assemblies and dances way back when my parents were still in school.”

Ella Beth has been working on redesigning Fort Scott High School’s courtyard area since she was a sophomore.

“I’m hoping that they’ll just use the space to relax and even outdoor classrooms for like more modern learning.”

It will have games, planting beds for science classes, a donor wall, and a shaded area.

“We also have to add sod over the areas that are now grass and then murals will be going on a bunch of these walls that really promote tiger pride and school unity.”

Unity she says she’s seen first hand–with numerous contributions from her school and people in the community.

Angie Kemmerer, Gifted teacher, Fort Scott High School, said, “This is a huge project, not a project that one person could do on their own, but she has done a great job with managing and staying on top of things and making it happen.”

Giving her real-world experience in the process

“I’ve also learned to accept change because a lot of the things that I originally planned for didn’t actually get to happen so I had to be accepting of those kind of challenges,” said Beth.

The project was expected to be complete by the 2020 reunion, but covid-19 caused some delays –but she hopes it will be done before another special milestone.

“Yes, hopefully before I graduate. I don’t want to leave and still have work to be done.”

But when she does leave, she hopes this courtyard will have a lasting impression.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody that put others first and just wanted to make the school a better place for everybody else but I also I don’t really mind if people look out here and they don’t even think about me because honestly, I just want the space to be used.”

Beth is still raising money to provide a shaded area for students to learn.

If you’d like to help or donate, follow the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/k3qfjt-save-the-fshs-courtyard?