FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott is trying to make sure the stands are full of fans for the upcoming school sports season.

Fort Scott High School is hosting their Flat Fan Fundraiser. Members of the community can buy cardboard standees of family, friends or celebrities which will be installed in the gym stands. Proceeds raised will go directly to the fort Scott High School Athletics Department.

If you’d like to purchase a standee, follow the link below.

https://tigerflatfans.myshopify.com/