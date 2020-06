FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott High School is offering driver’s education courses.

Students can begin signing up now.

The pretest will be June 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Classroom time will be June 15th through the 26th.

There are two sessions to choose from, one from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and another from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $114 and students who turned 14 before April 1st are eligible to register.

For more information you can call the high school at 620-223-0600.