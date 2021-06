FORT SCOTT, KS – The city of Fort Scott has implemented a new fireworks ordinance.

Beginning this Sunday through the “4th of July,” consumer fireworks can be set off within city limits without a “Special Events Permit.”

However, they can’t be set off between 10:00p.m. and 7:00a.m.

They can be used on the 4th until midnight, and non can be set off at the community college, county fairgrounds, or city owned parks.

For a detailed look at the ordinance, click on the link below.