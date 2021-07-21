Fort Scott has been chosen as one of The Seven Small Towns to Visit in Kansas

FORT SCOTT, KS – One of the most charming small towns in Kansas can be found in Southeast Kansas.

Fort Scott has been named one of The Seven Small Towns to Visit in the state by the website Travel Awaits.

The city was praised for its unique exhibits, including the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, The Gordon Parks Museum, and the actual fort on which the city was founded.

“It is a fantastic reason to come, if you come only for that, it’s worth the trip to Fort Scott, but there is just so much to do, so many things to see and experience.” Says Jackson Tough, Fort Scott Tourism Manager.

Other towns on the list are Abilene, Lindsborg, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Greensburg, and Great Bend.