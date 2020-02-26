Fort Scott gets new fire truck

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott Fire Department is getting some new additions to help serve the community.

The department received a new 2019 Pierce Saber Fire Truck.

It is a 1,000 gallon pumper that can hold six fire fighters.

The truck was purchased back in December and it was put in service at the beginning of this year.

The new truck has a thermal imaging camera to help when searching inside a structure that is on fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Miles says this truck will have increased safety features and allow fire fighters to act more efficiently and quickly.

Mike Miles, Deputy Fire Chief, said, “It’s a huge upgrade, it’s been 25 years since we’ve been able to upgrade our equipment. We’ve been working with a 1997 and a 1992 fire apparatus so to get the new modern equipment safer equipment for the firefighters to get in and out.”

The city of Fort Scott recently accepted a Community Development Block Grant for a little more than $665,000 to purchase another truck for the department.

They were also able to upgrade their rescue equipment through a $60,000 donation from the Mercy Foundation.