Fort Scott Fire Department joins risk reduction pilot program

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Fire Department will soon be helping itself – and the United States – become a safer place.

Cheryl Adamson, Fort Scott Resident, said, “It’s just fitting for us and our community and the fire department to take that lead.”

The Fort Scott Fire Department has entered into an important partnership with the National Fire Protection Association.

Dave Bruner, Fort Scott Fire Chief, said, “It’s a community risk reduction pilot program, we were one of 250 departments across the country selected for this program.”

With those fire departments across the country they will help create a new resource for fire safety and risk reductions in communities.

“Basically it’s a dashboard that will provide us with tools and information and we can plug in what we have currently and understand what we can do to better our department for our community.”

While also helping the Fort Scott Fire Department develop their facility and focus their resources where they need to.

“It will be able to give us a tool basically in our tool box that we can use for future reference to applying for grants and anything like that to help our community and our departments.”

There is still a lot of work to be done however to make sure the department is prepared when the dashboard arrives.

“We’ll have training beginning this week and leads up to access to our dashboard and it will keep going on as long as we utilize it.”

Which will help them better serve their home and growing community.

“Technology is there, we’re wanting that, we’re needing that more and more and as more people come in and move to our rural area, we want to be ahead of that game and ready for them,” said Adamson.