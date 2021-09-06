Fort Scott demonstrates artillery for Labor Day

FORT SCOTT, Kans. — People of Fort Scott and around the four states gathered at the Fort Scott National Historic Site for Labor Day.

Today, people who attended the park had the chance to take part in multiple labor day activities — including a “Mountain Howitzer” cannon artillery demonstration.

Before firing the civil war era cannon, people learned how it works, the purpose of it, and the type of ammunition used.

“A Mountain Howitzer was designed to be taken apart and to disassemble easily with mules holding the wheels and carriage. One mule holding the tube and one mule holding the limber chest which stocked all the ammunition for the gun,” said Barak Geertsen – Fort Scott National Historic Park Ranger.

Geertsen adds the cannon won’t be fired again until spring.