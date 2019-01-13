Fort Scott Debating Championship

FORT SCOTT, Kan. - This year's topic is immigration and students debated on the affirmative and negative sides of the issue.

There are 3 divisions represented today with 100 teams of students.

Fort Scott school officials says it's an honor to host state and it's also provides a great boost to the local economy.

Many of the local businesses provided goodies to help out schools and their students who participated.

"We have a lot of tiger pride here. And other schools being able to come and visit our facilities and take advantage of our community, our historic value and just the amazing people that are here. Quite honestly it makes me proud to be a tiger."said Amber Toth, Fort Scott Asst. Principal

"I really like just getting to learn more about a subject. Becoming a semi expert about one specific thing per year. Just learning more then the laymen about something is really fun for a teenager." said Alex Rodriquez, 2nd Affirmative Speaker 4-Man Chanute Team

Toth adds she is proud of all participants and she wants people to know debate teams put in just as many hours as sports teams and they deserve to be recognized.



