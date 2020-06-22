Fort Scott couple helps their community

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott couple saw a need in their neighborhood and decided to help meet it.

Whitney Wratchford and Chase Warner saw the need within their neighborhood for some food assistance.

So they opened Warners Little Free Pantry.

It is a box on a stand that contains numerous items for the taking: food, hygiene items and other shelf-stable items.

It’s located at 4th and Holbrook Street in Fort Scott.

Wratchford says seeing the effects of the covid-19 pandemic and how people started to lose jobs and needed help, motivated them to put the pantry up as soon as the stay-at-home order lifted.

Whitney Wratchford, Organizer, Free Food Pantry, says, “We ourselves are working individuals, our funds are maxed out a lot as well. We’ve struggled, we know what it’s like to struggle, and we just want to see our neighborhood doing better. We want to see our community doing better, so i mean anything that we can do to help, we’re willing to do it. So we just kind of put our foot forward and built the box and here we are and people are using it, it makes us happy.”

Wratchford says they have also started a community garden that is located in the yard just behind the pantry.

The pantry is open for donations for nonperishable food items, toiletries and household items.

We’ve provided a link to Warner’s Little Free Pantry facebook page here.