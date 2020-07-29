Fort Scott Community Foundation taking grant applications

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — More than $42,000 in grant money is up for grabs in Southeast Kansas.

The Fort Scott Community Foundation is accepting applications from local non-profits.

A maximum of $5,000 will be awarded to each non-profit chosen to be used on projects that will benefit the Fort Scott community.

Several award amounts will be reserved for projects specifically benefiting area youth.

The deadline to apply is August 31st at 5 p.m.

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2874/File/FSACF_Grant_Application_2020.pdf

Completed applications may be emailed to Gregg Motley at the email shown below, or mailed or dropped off to Landmark National Bank, Attn: Gregg Motley, 200 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701