Fort Scott Community College rings in 100th anniversary with boost in enrollment

FORT SCOTT, Kan.–Fort Scott Community College is celebrating its hundredth anniversary with an enrollment increase.

The number of students on campus at FSCC for the fall semester has increased. Adam Borth, Vice President of Academic Affairs, says any increase in the number of students on campus means Fort Scott is bucking the trend for institutions of higher learning in The Sunflower State.

“The preliminary report we do for the Kansas Board of Regents, also known as the 20th Day Report, has shown us up 2.1 percent, which as community colleges go or colleges in general in the state of Kansas go, is great,” Borth explained.

According to those preliminary figures, the enrollment in Fort Scott is now over 1,200 students.