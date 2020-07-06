Fort Scott Community College now requiring masks on campus

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Beginning this week, Fort Scott Community College will require masks on campus.

Beginning July 6, masks will be required for all individuals who are in a FSCC building, or when social distancing cannot be adhered to.

Administrations say they want anyone on campus to be respectful of the numerous individuals who are vulnerable, or have family members who are at risk, if they contract the virus.

They also say requiring masks and social distancing is the most effective way to protect each other and help keep the college open for business.