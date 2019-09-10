Fort Scott Community College celebrates 100 years of educating Kansas students

It’s a day of celebration for Fort Scott Community College — celebrating 100 years of serving Bourbon County.

What started out as a small facility with only two students graduating in its first class, has grown into a community staple.

…A place where many in Fort Scott got their start.

“To be able to see the teachers and the graduates, to come back and be able to tell their story about the effect Fort Scott Community College had on them is moving and it’s really an honor to hear that and be a part of it,” explained college president Alysia Johnston.

And it was a full house to commemorate the centennial celebration.

Kansas state senator Caryn Tyson was in attendance to share her thoughts on this big moment for Southeast Kansas..

“I’m humbled and proud they invited me,” said Tyson. “The college’s education is such a big part of Kansas — our economy, our future. It’s critical, so it’s just wonderful to see this.”

This year, about three thousand students are enrolled at the community college.

Many hope this serves as a testament that the school continues to strive for success.

“The school’s, like I said, are a big part,” Tyson continued. “They have a part to play in our education system. One size does not fit all and so we need different options for our students and to educate our workforce.”

“Well, I can tell you we wouldn’t be here without the community,” Johnston added. “So, it’s certainly a two-way street. Not only do we offer transfer credits, but we also pride ourselves in offering students the ability to go directly into the workforce.”

The centennial celebration will continue later on this month with a campus meet and greet on September 20th, and a tailgate party on September 21st when the college plays Independence Community College.