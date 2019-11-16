Fort Scott Community College Adopt A Child Program

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Students at Fort Scott Community College are celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary by continuing a charitable tradition in the community to help a child in need.

For some Fort Scott families struggle and hardship are not just words, it’s a reality.

The Beacon,a non profit organization, assists more than 950 families per month in Bourbon County seeking help with food and other necessities.

Something Kassie Cate, FSCC Director of Strategic Communications can relate to.

“I know what it’s like to have moments when you have nothing or your family struggles a bit.”

Students at Fort Scott Community College are hoping to make things a little easier for families at Christmas.

The children make a list of items they want for Christmas through a special program The Beacon offers.

Gary Murrell said, “the adopt-a-child program is to help families here in our community that may find in need for their children and so we allow them to come in and sign up”

This year the school is giving back a little more.

“Last year we adopted 16 kids and you know, it’s our 100 year anniversary so go big or go home. So we decided to do 32 this year and double it up,” said Cate

After reading the wish lists, and checking them twice, the students will buy items for the children.

“It’s super great to give back to the community and help those who may need it a little bit more than i do,” said Jaylynn Jenkins

Donations will be collected until December 20th at Community Christian Church.