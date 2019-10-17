Fort Scott city officials visit Nation’s Capitol to encourage legislators to invest in community

Fort Scott city staff visit the Nation’s Capitol encouraging legislators to invest in the community.

The Community Development Director, Robert Uhler says the trip was to raise awareness about the Southeast Kansas town at both a state and federal level.

He met multiple state legislators, including senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, and state representatives Steve Watkins and Roger Marshal. Uhler pushed for more funding towards the many historical sites in the region, in hopes of keeping Fort Scott’s history alive.

“Just updating them on the strategic implementation plan of infrastructure throughout the city and some of our federal needs that we have. Connecting national treasures: the Fort, the National Cemetery, Gordon Parks Museum and the Lowell Milkin Center — those four national assets we have and then connecting them with what we’re doing in all of our infrastructure and the future growth of our city.”

Uhler also pushed for the completion of the Highway 69 project to Interstate 44 as well.