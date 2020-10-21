Fort Scott City Manager resigns amid investigation

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott City Manager is leaving his post as the Bourbon County Sheriff’s investigates the office for misconduct.

Dave Martin made the announcement in a special meeting this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating former and current city employees over misconduct and misuse of public funds allegations.

That investigation is ongoing and no findings have been released yet.

Martin has been City Manager since 2010 — his last day will be October 30th.

Martin’s severance package means he’ll get the City Manager salary until the end of the year.

From January 1, 2021 to August 21, 2023, Martin will get half of that.